Trust Bank donates Tk 1cr to flood victims

Employees of Trust Bank recently donated a financial aid package worth Tk 1 crore to people in flood-hit districts of the country.

It was deposited to the Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund to meet essential humanitarian needs of the flood victim, according to a press release.

Driven by a sense of duty for the people affected by the devastating flood, all employees of the bank have combinedly contributed Tk 1 crore, which is the equivalent of one day's salary for all employees, the press release added.