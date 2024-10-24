Tanveer Ahmed made vice-chairman of Meghna Bank

Businessman Tanveer Ahmed has been elected as the vice-chairman of Meghna Bank PLC.

Ahmed possesses a 15-year business experience in the readymade garment (RMG) industry and construction sector and has led the Elegant Group from the frontline since 2007 in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Upon completing his bachelor's degree and having a sound footing in business in Indonesia, he moved to Bangladesh in 2007 and established Elegant Group where he has been serving as managing director for more than one decade.

He is widely recognised and highly acclaimed across the RMG sector for his remarkable success in this field. He has been declared as a commercially important person for his success in RMG export.

Now Elegant is a brand worldwide of whom Ahmed is the visionary leader in Bangladesh.

Besides, Ahmed's extensive international career includes major mega real estate projects in Dubai, Thailand, and Indonesia.

He is the consul general of St Kitts and Nevis in Bangladesh.