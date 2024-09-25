Standard Bank organises training on investment

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme at the bank’s Learning Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank PLC organised a training programme on investment for selected officials from the head office and branches in a bid to enhance banking knowledge and efficiency.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the two-day programme as chief guest at the bank's Learning Centre in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The speakers share their knowledge regarding investment operations and management with the trainees.

Among others, Masud Hasan, vice-president and head of human resources division, and Syed Monsoon Ali, vice-president and in-charge of Standard Bank Learning Centre, were also present.