Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:00 PM

Banks

Standard Bank organises training on investment

Star Business Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:55 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:00 PM
Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme at the bank’s Learning Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank PLC organised a training programme on investment for selected officials from the head office and branches in a bid to enhance banking knowledge and efficiency.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the two-day programme as chief guest at the bank's Learning Centre in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The speakers share their knowledge regarding investment operations and management with the trainees.

Among others, Masud Hasan, vice-president and head of human resources division, and Syed Monsoon Ali, vice-president and in-charge of Standard Bank Learning Centre, were also present.

