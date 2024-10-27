Standard Bank holds school banking conference in Mymensingh

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank PLC, presides over the “School Banking Conference-2024” organised by Standard Bank PLC as lead bank at the District Town Hall in Mymensingh recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank PLC recently organised "School Banking Conference-2024" as a lead bank at the District Town Hall in Mymensingh.

The Bangladesh Bank patronised the conference, where the branches of all scheduled banks located in Mymensingh jointly organised the event.

Teachers and students from 42 local schools took part in the programme, the bank said in a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank, chaired the programme.

Md Mahbubul Haque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Mymensingh office, was present as the chief guest.

Speakers in the meeting highlighted the benefit of savings for students and urged them to contribute to future investments.

Among others, Md Enamul Karim Khan, director of Bangladesh Bank Mymensingh office, and Hasan Kazi Taufiqur Rahman, joint director of Bangladesh Bank head office, along with branch heads of the scheduled banks in Mymensingh, were also present.