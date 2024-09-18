Standard Bank holds business review meeting

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Standard Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s business review meeting at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank PLC recently organised a 'Business Review Meeting' with its branch heads, divisional heads and executives at its head office in Dhaka.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

In his address, Rahman reviewed the progress of the business goals set for the year 2024 and gave necessary directions.

Mohammad Mohon Miah, additional managing director of the bank, Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, and Md Mosharrof Hossain, senior executive vice-president and chief remittance officer, were present.

Haider Nurun Naher, senior executive vice-president and regional manager for Khulna region of the bank, joined the meeting virtually.

Heads of all branches and heads and executives of all divisions of the bank across the country also attended the meeting virtually.