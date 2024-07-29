Standard Bank declares 5% dividends

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank, presides over the bank’s 25th annual general meeting at the Police Convention Hall on Eskaton Garden Road in the capital’s Ramna today. The meeting declared 5 percent dividends, including 2.5 percent cash dividend, for 2023. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank has declared 5 percent dividends, including 2.5 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The declaration came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held at the Police Convention Hall on Eskaton Garden Road in the capital's Ramna today, the bank said in a press release.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting and presented the "Annual Report 2023" and "Directors' Report" of the bank.

He congratulated the shareholders, guests and employees of the bank and thanked them for their active participation, commitment and contribution to the bank.

Md Ali Reza, company secretary (acting) of the Shariah-based bank, conducted the meeting.

Md Manjur Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim and Md Abul Hossain, directors, attended the event.

Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and AKM Delwer Hussain, independent directors of the bank, Muhammad Saifullah, chairman of the Shariah supervisory committee, and Saidur Rahman and Alamgir Kabir, observers, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Mohon Miah, managing director and CEO (acting) of the bank, and Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO, were also present.