StanChart wins Visa Payments Excellence Awards 2024

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Mohammad Lutful Habib, managing director and head of wealth and retail banking, receive awards at Visa Payments Excellence Awards 2024 at the award programme, styled “Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024” at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently won three awards at Visa Payments Excellence Awards 2024 in three categories at the award-giving ceremony, styled "Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024."

During the awards ceremony, the bank received the most-anticipated award of the night in the credit card category, winning the "Excellence in Consumer Cards – Credit" award.

The bank also won the "Excellence in Contactless Payments – Issuer" and "Excellence in Cross-Border Payments – Credit", the multinational bank said in a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Mohammad Lutful Habib, managing director of wealth and retail banking, received awards on behalf of the bank at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani.

"As we walk alongside Bangladesh on our journey to go cashless, we are delighted to have partners like Visa, who share our goals and aspirations," Naser said. "We look forward to continuing our journey with Visa, contributing to Bangladesh's resilient growth by promoting the adoption of safe, secure, and simple payment processes."

"I would like to extend a big thank you to all our customers, regulators, and partners for their continued trust and support. I am also thankful to my colleagues, whose enterprising spirit make achievements such as this possible," he added.