StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh has been recognised as the country's "Islamic Bank of the Year", "Best Islamic SME Bank", and "Best Islamic Retail Bank" at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

This year, Standard Chartered Saadiq won a total of 38 awards.

The franchise has also been globally recognised as the "Sukuk Adviser of the Year" and "Best Islamic Bank for Digital Innovation".

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "These achievements underscore our dedication to providing best-in-class Shariah compliant financial solutions and the trust our clients place in us to provide services that align with their values."

"With strong support from policy and regulatory bodies, we have been able to enhance our offerings and promote financial inclusion, ensuring that more people have access to Islamic banking services."

"Under the guidance of the bank's Global Shariah Board with recognised international scholars, we will continue to innovate and lead the Islamic banking industry with integrity and excellence," he added.

The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards are the most prestigious awards in what has rapidly become one of the most promising niches in global finance.

The Asset adopts a rigorous approach in selecting the best Islamic institutions and transactions across the world.

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.