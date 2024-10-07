StanChart cardholders to enjoy discount on Adidas, Nike, Puma, Levi's products

MA Jabbar, managing director of the DBL Group, and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DBL Lifestyles, a franchise partner of Adidas, Nike, Puma and Levi's in the country and a concern of DBL Group.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the multinational bank, and MA Jabbar, managing director of the DBL Group, penned the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital's Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's cardholders can now enjoy a 15 percent discount on Adidas products and a 10 percent discount on Nike, Puma and Levi's products using Visa signature credit, platinum credit and priority banking debit cards.

Enamul Haque, managing director and head of corporate coverage (corporate and investment banking) of the multinational bank, and Lutful Habib, head of wealth and retail banking, and MA Quader, deputy managing director and group CEO of DBL group, were present.

Other senior officials from both the organisations, among others, were also present.