Southeast Bank, Travel Business Portal sign MoU on payroll banking services

Southeast Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Travel Business Portal to provide payment gateway service, payroll banking service, collection service, payment services and other banking services.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and Md Monzurul Alam, proprietor of the business portal, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, employees and executives of Travel Business Portal will get salaries and other benefits through SEBPLC payroll banking service.

Travel Business Portal will also be able to collect their sales proceeds through payment gateway and make agent payments and any kind of fund transfer through the corporate payment module system from their workstation.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and other senior officials were also present.