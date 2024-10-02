Southeast Bank organises workshop on marketing strategies

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a workshop on “Retail Product Knowledge, Credit Assessment Tools, and Marketing Strategies” at the bank’s training institute in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC recently organised a workshop on "Retail Product Knowledge, Credit Assessment Tools, and Marketing Strategies" for its associate relationship officers, aiming at making them capable of meeting the diverse needs of individual clients by offering a range of products, including loan services and customer-oriented campaigns.

The workshop also aims at expanding the bank's focus on retail banking, alongside its well-established corporate and SME banking services.

A total of 59 officers took part in the daylong event at its training institute in Dhaka, said a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the closing ceremony and shared insightful and timely guidance.

In his address, Sadeque emphasised the importance of providing high-quality retail banking services, highlighting the bank's key financial indicators that are not only robust but continue to improve.

He reassured attendees of the bank's ample liquidity to meet operational demands and reiterated that Southeast Bank takes all necessary precautions to safeguard customer deposits.

The bank's MD emphasised that professionalism, transparency, and accountability are upheld across all levels of the organisation, which the bank has been consistently doing with clear goals, achieving significant progress through teamwork and collective efforts since its establishment.

Saima Banu, director of training at the bank, and Md Abdul Kader, head of the retail banking division, along with other officials, were also present.