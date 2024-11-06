Southeast Bank organises ‘BAMLCO Conference-2024’

Banks
AKM Ehsan, executive director and head (acting) of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs with participants of the “BAMLCO Conference-2024”, organised by Southeast Bank PLC, at the bank’s head office in the capital recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC recently organised the "BAMLCO Conference-2024" at the bank's head office in the capital.

A total of 350 participants, including heads of branches, branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs), in-charges of sub-branches and offshore banking units (OBUs) took part in the programme.

AKM Ehsan, executive director and head (acting) of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the conference as the chief guest, said a press release.

In his speech, Ehsan emphasised on the bank's role in preventing money laundering and terror financing along with his guidance on effective strategies.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the event and shed light on the bank's proactive approach addressing the contemporary anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) issues.

Md Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing director and the chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank, deputy chief anti money laundering compliance officer, deputy managing director, executives and officials of AML and CFT division, and other concerned divisions of head office also participated in the conference.

