Southeast Bank opens six agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Ltd launched six agent banking outlets across the country through a virtual ceremony.

The outlets are M/S Khokon Enterprise, M/S Sagar Traders, M/S Sardar Sawmill, M/S Fatik Mondol super Market, Master Library and Mirazul Poultry Farm.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Ltd, inaugurated the agent bank's formal operations. The bank is committed to upholding the trend of financial inclusion by spreading banking services to every corner of the country, read a press release.

Customers can avail the banks 'Tijarah' Islamic banking services from its agent banking service "Shagotom", along with facilities like opening an account (savings/current), cash deposit/withdraw, fund transfer, cash transfer through BEFTN at any bank account, foreign remittance, processing of chequebook, debit card and credit card and other services.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the agent outlets.