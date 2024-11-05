Southeast Bank launches prepaid card with Mastercard and Zantrik for car maintenance

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, Shubho Al-Farooque, founder and CEO of Zantrik Limited, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attends a launch of a prepaid card at the bank's head office in the capital recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC, in collaboration with Mastercard and Zantrik Limited, a vehicle maintenance startup, recently launched a prepaid card for the growing number of car owners in the country.

The new card will offer a wide range of benefits to cardholders, allowing them to control their fuel expenses by setting spending limits and optimising vehicle maintenance through special deals on the Zantrik platform.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, Shubho Al-Farooque, founder and CEO of the vehicle maintenance startup, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurated the card at the bank's head office in the capital, said a press release.

Commenting on the launch, Sadeque Hossain said, "This product will enhance the experience of car owners by providing them exciting benefits and ensuring that their favourite vehicle is in excellent condition."

Al-Farooque said, "Since our inception, we have been committed to making car maintenance convenient for our customers, so that they can make better spending decisions and keep their vehicles in good condition."

"This association underscores Mastercard's commitment to providing solutions tailored to the needs of its cardholders across segments," Kamal said.

Cardholders will be able to enjoy a 20 percent discount on roadside assistance, a 15 percent discount on first-party car insurance, regular car wash services and interior polishing and cleaning, along with savings of up to Tk 3,000 on repair work.

For those considering LPG conversion, there will be an option of availing up to a Tk 5,000 discount along with the no cost EMI.

Additionally, cardholders will be able to access special deals at over 8,000 Mastercard merchant partner outlets.