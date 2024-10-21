Southeast Bank holds 745th board meeting

MA Kashem, chairman of Southeast Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 745th board meeting at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC recently held its 745th board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

MA Kashem, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

As one of the leading financial institutions in the country, the bank continues to show steady growth in deposits and foreign trade, a testament to the strong confidence its customers place in the bank.

The meeting underscored that Southeast Bank remains the safest choice for customers to safeguard their hard-earned money, offering complete financial security.

Rehana Rahman, vice-chairperson of the bank, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Md Akikur Rahman, Duluma Ahmed and Jusna Ara Kashem, directors, and Mohammad Delwar Husain, independent director, were present.

The directors discussed the bank's strategic business initiatives and future plans in detail.

They reaffirmed their unified commitment to guiding the bank towards continued success and elevating the commercial lender to new heights.

The bank's ability to consistently uphold its reputation over 29 years, with strong liquidity in both local and foreign currencies, further attests to its standing.

The lender continues to excel in areas such as corporate governance, profitability, and risk management.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director, and AKM Nazmul Haider, company secretary of the bank, among others, were also present.