Social Islami Bank launches account opening and tree plantation campaign

Md Nazmus Saadat, head of managing director’s secretariat and head of investment wing of Social Islami Bank PLC, hands over a sapling to Ali Borddin, principal (acting) of the Habibullah Bahar University College, to inaugurate the programme in the capital’s Shantinagar today. Photo: Social Islami Bank PLC

Social Islami Bank PLC organised a programme, styled "Account Opening Campaign and Tree Plantation" at the Habibullah Bahar University College in the capital's Shantinagar today.

Under the initiative of the bank's Kakrail branch, the five-day event will end on October 28, the bank said in a press release.

The bank is observing this event in line with the International Day Against Climate Change and the theme of "Zero Carbon" by the chief adviser.

Md Nazmus Saadat, head of managing director's secretariat and head of investment wing of the bank, inaugurated the campaign, handing over a sapling to Ali Borddin, principal (acting) of the college.

Mohammad Syfur Rahman Bhuiyan, vice-principal of the college, Md Matiur Rahman, manager of Kakrail branch of the bank, and Samia Tahsin, head of marketing and brand communication division, along with teachers, students and bank officials, were also present.