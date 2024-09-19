Social Islami Bank holds EC meeting

Maksuda Begum, chairman of executive committee of Social Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s executive committee meeting at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank held an executive committee (EC) meeting at its head office in Dhaka today.

Maksuda Begum, chairman of EC, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

"Our main objective is to restore client trust in this present context of the bank," said Maksuda, who was an executive director of the Bangladesh Bank.

She informed the meeting that they are working vigorously to come out of this situation.

She urged the clients to be patient considering the situation and mentioned that their deposits with the bank are fully secured.

Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the bank, Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting), and Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, attended the meeting.

Other senior officials and executives of the bank were also present.