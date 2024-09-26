Social Islami Bank holds board meeting

Banks
Star Business Desk
Thu Sep 26, 2024 08:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 09:04 PM

Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of Social Islami Bank Limited, presides over the bank’s 518th board meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank held its 518th board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Islam said that the bank would turn around soon and that the Bangladesh Bank had already taken steps to ease the liquidity crunch.

"We are strengthening our efforts to recover non-performing investments," he said.

He was optimistic that the bank would recover from the current situation shortly.

Mohammad Forkanullah, acting managing director of the bank; Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director; and Md Nazmul Ahsan, company secretary, were present.

Directors Maksuda Begum, Md Morshed Alam Khondoker and Md Anwar Hossain were also present.

