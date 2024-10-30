Social Islami Bank gets new DMD

Social Islami Bank PLC has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Md Nazmus Saadat, had been serving as a senior executive vice-president and head of the managing director's secretariat and investment wing of the bank concurrently prior to his new assignment, said a press release.

Sadat joined Social Islami Bank in 2014 and skilfully led the investment risk management division and served as the manager of the principal branch, consistently showcasing his talent and strategic insight.

He began his career at Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited as a probationary officer in 1995.

He previously worked for Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC.

Sadat also worked as a financial adviser of Monno Group. He was also an independent director and chairman of the audit committee of Monno Fabrics Limited and Monno Agro and General Machinery.

He obtained his honours and master's degrees in Islamic studies from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA in finance and banking from the University of Information Technology and Sciences.