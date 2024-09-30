Sheikh Mohammad Maroof becomes MD of Dhaka Bank

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, a veteran banker with almost three decades of experience in the industry, joined Dhaka Bank PLC as managing director (MD) with effect from October 1, 2024.

Maroof was serving City Bank as additional managing director and chief business officer prior to his new role, according to a press release.

His multi-skilled experience encompasses working as deputy managing director, head of wholesale banking, executive vice-president and head of treasury.

Maroof started his professional banking career with American Express Bank as a management trainee officer in 1995.

Afterwards, he gained experience in corporate, treasury, retail, cards, market risk, transactional, and wholesale banking as well as trade and micro financing.

He also previously worked at Eastern Bank PLC as head of treasury.

He played significant roles in bringing forth derivative products, developing foreign exchange market, money market, merger and acquisition, advisory services, structured finance transactions and offshore banking business in Bangladesh.

Dhaka Bank PLC is looking forward to benefitting from his experience, approachable personality, leadership capabilities and charismatic persona in the coming days, the press release added.

Maroof is a "Certified Corporate Banker" and a fellow of the American Express Bank.

He obtained his master's degree in finance from the University of Dhaka.