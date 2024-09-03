Shahjalal Islami Bank, Placid Express sign deal on remittance collection
Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed a remittance drawing agreement with Placid Express, a USA-based remittance company.
Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and Mohammed Rashid, director of the USA-based remittance company, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.
Bangladeshi expatriates can send their money safely and quickly to their near and dear ones in Bangladesh through Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC using Placid Express.
Placid Express is a leading provider of cross-border payments services, enabling over millions of customers to make payments online or via a physical network across different countries.
M Akhter Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, and Faroque Helaly, country head of Bangladesh at Placid N Corporation, attended the signing ceremony.
Among others, Mohammad Abdul Majid, head of international division of the bank, Shariful Haider, head of treasury, Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, in-charge of foreign remittance department, and KM Harunur Rashid, in-charge (current charge) of public relations division, were also present.
