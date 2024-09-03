Shahjalal Islami Bank, Placid Express sign deal on remittance collection

M Akhter Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, and Mohammed Rashid, director of Placid Express, USA, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka today. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, was present. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed a remittance drawing agreement with Placid Express, a USA-based remittance company.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and Mohammed Rashid, director of the USA-based remittance company, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Bangladeshi expatriates can send their money safely and quickly to their near and dear ones in Bangladesh through Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC using Placid Express.

Placid Express is a leading provider of cross-border payments services, enabling over millions of customers to make payments online or via a physical network across different countries.

M Akhter Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, and Faroque Helaly, country head of Bangladesh at Placid N Corporation, attended the signing ceremony.

Among others, Mohammad Abdul Majid, head of international division of the bank, Shariful Haider, head of treasury, Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, in-charge of foreign remittance department, and KM Harunur Rashid, in-charge (current charge) of public relations division, were also present.