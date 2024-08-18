Salim Rahman elected as chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Salim Rahman has been elected as the chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank in the bank's 403rd meeting of the board of directors in Dhaka today.

Rahman had been serving the bank as a director for 24 years, the bank said in a press release.

Currently, he is the managing director of KDS Group.

The group consists of KDS Garments Industries, KDS Accessories, KDS Apparels, KDS Logistics, KDS IDR, KDS Textiles, KYCR Coil Industries, Steel Accessories and KDS Poly Industries.