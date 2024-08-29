Banks
Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:14 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Sadiqul Islam becomes Social Islami Bank chairman

Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:14 PM
M Sadiqul Islam, newly-elect chairman of Social Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s first board meeting after reforming the board of the bank by the Bangladesh Bank at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

M Sadiqul Islam, a professor of the department of finance at the University of Dhaka, was elected chairman of Social Islami Bank today while Md Anisul Hoque, representative of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh, got the post of vice-chairman.

The board of directors organised a meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka to elect the chairman and vice-chairman to safeguard depositors' interest and ensure good governance within the bank, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Maksuda Begum, former executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, was elected as chairman of the EC Committee, and Md Rezaul Haque, sponsor director, was elected chairman of the risk management committee.

Chartered Accountant Md Anwar Hossain was elected chairman of the board audit committee of the bank.

Md Morshed Alam Khondoker, an independent director, was present.

Md Anisul Hoque, representative of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh, attended the meeting as a director in line with approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank reformed the bank's board on August 25 to ensure good governance. With the formation of a new board, the bank hoped the trust of clients would start to be restored, the press release added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

সিআইডি জানায়, এস আলম, তার স্ত্রী ফারজানা পারভীন, ছেলে আহসানুল আলম ও আশরাফুল আলমসহ তাদের স্বার্থ সংশ্লিষ্ট অন্যান্য ব্যক্তিদের সহযোগিতায় সংঘবদ্ধভাবে মানিলন্ডারিং অপরাধ করেছে বলে প্রাথমিকভাবে...

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এ মুহূর্তে দক্ষ সরকার দৃশ্যমান হওয়া জরুরি’

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification