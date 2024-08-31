Sadiqul Islam appointed chairman of Social Islami Bank

Prof M Sadiqul Islam was recently elected chairman of Social Islami Bank during its 516th board meeting.

Islam, who has over 38 years of experience at the University of Dhaka, is currently serving as a professor in the department of finance.

He is also an independent director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries and Robi Axiata.

A Qualified Cost and Management Accountant and a fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh, Islam is also the director of the Center for Corporate Governance and Finance Studies at the University of Dhaka and a life member of the Finance Alumni Association of the same university.

Islam obtained his master's degree in finance from the University of Dhaka and completed an MBA from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada before getting a PhD in finance from the Athens University of Economics and Business in Greece.

He received the Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship for his MBA and the SSF Scholarship for his PhD.