Rupali Bank holds EGM, AGM

Md Nazrul Huda, chairman of Rupali Bank, attends the bank’s 9th extraordinary general meeting and 38th annual general meeting for 2023 at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Rupali Bank

Rupali Bank organised its 9th extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and 38th annual general meeting (AGM) at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Md Nazrul Huda, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Shah Alam, additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Division at the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting as a government representative.

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director of the bank, alongside directors, deputy managing directors, and shareholders were also present.