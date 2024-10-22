RSB Industrial signs payroll banking deal with Eastern Bank

Anjan Shekhar Das, managing director of RSB Industrial Limited, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on payroll banking at the former’s corporate office in Chattogram recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

RSB Industrial Limited, a Chattogram-based industrial entity in the clothing, fashion, textile and fabrics sectors, recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Eastern Bank PLC.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and Anjan Shekhar Das, managing director of RSB Industrial Limited, penned the deal at the latter's corporate office in the port city, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will offer a comprehensive banking solution tailor-made for RSB Industrial employees.

Among others, Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking of the bank, Rezwan Ur Rahman, head of business development unit, and Chinangshu Ranjan Nath, manager for human resources division and admin at RSB Industrial Ltd, were also present.