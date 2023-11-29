Rejoinder, our reply

AB Bank has sent a rejoinder to a report headlined "Six private banks' bad loans soar 55pc in nine months" published in The Daily Star on November 23, 2023.

The report, which is based on data from the central bank, said AB Bank's defaulted loans increased 48.6 percent between January and September this year to Tk 5,941 crore.

"The news regarding increasing of default loan in first nine months of the year is incorrect and not reflected true of the bank," the rejoinder said.

The bank said its defaulted loans had reduced by Tk 371.48 crore or 6 percent during the period instead of a 48 percent increase as stated in the report.

OUR REPLY

Since the report is based on official data from the Bangladesh Bank that the banks themselves have furnished, we stand by our report.