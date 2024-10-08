Banks
Star Business Desk
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:59 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:04 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Rehana Rahman elected vice-chairperson of Southeast Bank

Star Business Desk
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:59 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:04 PM

Rehana Rahman has been elected the vice-chairperson of Southeast Bank PLC at the bank's 744th board meeting today.

Rehana is a director of the bank, according to a press release.

She is a prominent female entrepreneur in Bangladesh, holding various key roles across several organisations.

Rehana is the managing director of Bengal Tradeways Ltd, a director of CHB Building Technologies Ltd and the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries.

She is a founder life member and past chairperson of North South University, a member of the United Nations Association of Bangladesh, and president of the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB).

She is also a member of the Gulshan Club, Banani Club, Boat Club, Purbachal Club, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave Club, and the Bangladesh-India Friendship Club.

Rehana obtained her honours degree in economics from Eden University College.

