Rehana Rahman elected vice-chairperson of Southeast Bank

Rehana Rahman has been elected the vice-chairperson of Southeast Bank PLC at the bank's 744th board meeting today.

Rehana is a director of the bank, according to a press release.

She is a prominent female entrepreneur in Bangladesh, holding various key roles across several organisations.

Rehana is the managing director of Bengal Tradeways Ltd, a director of CHB Building Technologies Ltd and the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries.

She is a founder life member and past chairperson of North South University, a member of the United Nations Association of Bangladesh, and president of the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB).

She is also a member of the Gulshan Club, Banani Club, Boat Club, Purbachal Club, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave Club, and the Bangladesh-India Friendship Club.

Rehana obtained her honours degree in economics from Eden University College.