Pubali Bank organises orientation programme for new officers

Pubali Bank recently organised an orientation programme for its newly recruited officers.

A total of 150 officers took part in the five-day programme, which is designed to familiarise participants with the bank's principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended as chief guest, according to a press release.

During the inaugural speech, Ali urged the new officers to work sincerely and honestly.

He advised everyone to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the competitive global market and to render better service to customers.

He added that one can become a successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level by applying themselves properly.

The bank's MD also instructed all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division, general managers from the head office and senior executives of the bank were also present.