Pubali Bank holds orientation programme for new officers

Pubali Bank PLC recently organised an orientation programme for newly recruited probationary junior officers.

A total of 136 officers took part in the five-day long programme at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The course is designed to familiarise the participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of the bank, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest and urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly.

He advised everyone to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the present competitive global market and render service to the customer with determination, integrity and professionalism.

By those qualities, Ali added that one could become a successful banker.

He also advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

Deputy Managing Directors of the bank Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder were present as special guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division, along with head office general managers and senior executives were also present.