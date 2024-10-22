Pubali Bank holds orientation for new officers

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, attends an orientation programme for newly recruited deputy junior officers of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently held an orientation programme for newly recruited deputy junior officers.

A total of 218 officers took part in the five-day programme, which aimed to familiarise participants with the bank's concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the event as chief guest, according to a press release.

In his inaugural speech, Ali urged the new recruits to "work sincerely and honestly" and advised them to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the "present competitive global market".

He also said that one could become a successful banker by exploring skills and talents "at the highest level".

Ali advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

Mohammad Esha, Ahmed Enayet Manzur and Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing directors of the bank, attended the event as special guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division of the bank, along with other general managers and senior executives of the lender, were also present.