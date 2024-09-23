Pubali Bank holds orientation for new officers

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, attends the opening ceremony of a five-day-long “Orientation Programme” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC arranged an "Orientation Program" for newly recruited junior officers.

The five-day-long programme began on Sunday at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

The training programme is designed to familiarise the participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of the bank.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

In his inaugural speech, Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly.

He advised the newly recruited officers to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the present competitive global market and render service to the customer with determination, integrity and professionalism.

He also added that one could become a successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level by applying the qualities properly.

He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division of the bank, along with general managers of head office and senior executives of the bank, were also present.