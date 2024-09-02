Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:07 PM

Banks

Pubali Bank donates Tk 6cr for flood victims

Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:04 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:07 PM
Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, hands over a cheque worth Tk 5 crore to Farooq E Azam, adviser to the ministry of disaster management and relief for flood-affected people in different districts across the country at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a financial relief package worth Tk 5 crore for flood-affected people in different districts of the country.

The aid will be given to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Additionally, the bank's employees have contributed Tk 1 crore, the equivalent of one day's salary, in relief materials. The materials are directly being distributed under the bank's own management in flood-hit areas.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, handed over a cheque worth Tk 5 crore to Farooq E Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Ali said the bank has always been committed to contributing to socioeconomic development and has played a leading role in humanitarian activities.

He affirmed that the bank's support efforts would continue until the flooding subsides and all necessary steps will be taken to rehabilitate individuals in flood-hit areas.

push notification