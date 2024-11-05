Pubali Bank Dhaka Stadium branch opens ‘Islamic Corner’

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited, and Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, chief executive officer of Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at Telecom Bhaban in the capital recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pubali Bank PLC launched an "Islamic Corner" at its Dhaka Stadium Corporate Branch as part of its nationwide service to cater to the growing demand for Shariah-compliant banking services.

The bank's customers can easily access all Islamic banking services through these dedicated corners, which are well-designed and customer-friendly, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the corner as the chief guest.

Ali said, "Pubali Bank is committed to providing banking services that align with our customers' Islamic values and principles."

"With the increasing demand for Islamic banking services in our country, Pubali Bank has already established 'Islamic Corners' across various branches to meet this need."

"These corners allow our customers to conduct transactions safely and efficiently under Shariah principles using modern technology and secure banking practices," he said.

He further said this initiative to expand Islamic banking will provide their clients with a unique banking experience, ensuring both their religious values and financial security are upheld.

"We hope that by making this service available in every region, Pubali Bank will set a standard in Islamic banking."

Alamgir Zahan, deputy general manager of Dhaka Stadium Corporate Branch, presided over the event.

Mohammod Shahnawaz Chowdhury, general manager of audit and inspection division of the bank, Dewan Jamil Masud, general manager and head of Islamic banking wing, and Md Kamruzzaman, general manager of establishment and general services division, among others, were also present.