Pubali Bank, Bangladesh Railway launch sales campaign

Pubali Bank PLC launched a sales campaign with Bangladesh Railway today, under which all employees of the state-owned rail transport agency will receive free Pubali credit and debit cards.

the bank said in a press release.

This campaign is a symbol of the long-lasting relationship between the two organisations, the press release added.

Abu Laich Md. Samsujjaman, general manager and regional manager for Dhaka at the bank, and NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business division, along with all additional director generals of Bangladesh Railway, were also present.