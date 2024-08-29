Banks
Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:02 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:10 PM

Banks

Prime Bank, Toyota-Navana strike deal on EMI facility

Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 09:02 PM
Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Ali Ehsan, head of after sales operations at Toyota-Navana Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a partnership agreement with Toyota–Navana Limited, an authorised distributor of brand-new Toyota vehicles in Bangladesh.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Ali Ehsan, head of after-sales operations at Toyota-Navana Limited, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's credit cardholders will enjoy EMI facilities on after-sales services from the automobile company.

Tamanna Quadry, head of priority banking of the bank, MM Shahidul Islam Munir, head of sales operations, and Shafqat Ahmed, head of strategic planning and insights of the automobile company, were present alongside senior officials from both organisations.

