Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with Dhaka Club

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Ashrafuzzaman Khan (Puton), president of Dhaka Club Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the club in the capital recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll agreement with Dhaka Club Limited to streamline salary disbursement to the club employees and offer exclusive bank services.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ashrafuzzaman Khan (Puton), president of the club, penned the deal at the latter's office in the capital, said a press release.

"Our Goal is to provide secure, efficient banking services that benefit both the organisation and its employees," said Choudhury. "We look forward to a successful and lasting partnership that will add value to both organisations."

"This agreement aligns with our mission to ensure timely and secure financial services for our employees," said Khan. "We believe this collaboration will add value to both Dhaka Club and its staff. I thank the Prime Bank for this great initiative."

Under this agreement, the bank will provide a seamless payroll management solution that will streamline salary disbursements and offer exclusive banking services to the club's employees.

The club will enjoy the benefit of quick and secure salary transfers, access to a range of personal banking products, and personalised financial advisory services.

The bank's payroll solutions are designed to reduce administrative tasks while ensuring compliance and accuracy in salary processing.

Shaila Abedin, head of women banking and affluent segment of the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, Khadem Mohammad Iftekhar Faisal, regional head of the bank's Dhaka North region, Mushfiq Ahmed Fahim, business development manager (payroll banking), and Mozibur Rahman Mridha, finance director of the club, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.