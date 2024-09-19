Prime Bank signs deal with Neofarmers

Tamzid Siddiq Spondon, managing director of Neofarmers Limited, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement with Neofarmers Ltd, a platform for healthy food in Bangladesh.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Tamzid Siddiq Spondon, managing director of the platform, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's customers will get exciting offers on purchasing products from the platform.

Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition of the bank, and Aminur Rehman Chowdhury, assistant manager, sales and marketing of the platform, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.