Prime Bank signs deal with Crown Cement

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, group chief financial officer of Crown Cement PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with Crown Cement PLC, one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in Bangladesh.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, group chief financial officer of the cement manufacturing company, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the cement company's employees will enjoy preferential banking service, including credit card and loan facilities from the bank.

They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal of the bank, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carryout corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Sajid Rahman, senior executive vice-president and area head of Dhaka for corporate and institutional banking at the bank, Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president and head of women banking and affluent segment, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, and Saleh Md Mahfuzul Hassan, senior vice-president and team head of corporate and institutional banking, were present.

Md Mokarrom Hossain, deputy general manager and head of treasury and CMD of the cement company, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.