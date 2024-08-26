Prime Bank, robishop.com.bd sign deal on service benefits

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq, general manager for value added service, new business and market operation at robishop.com.bd, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a partnership agreement with robishop.com.bd, an e-commerce platform.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq, general manager for value-added service, new business and market operation of the e-commerce platform, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, cardholders will enjoy EMI facilities and new cardholders will get discount vouchers when making purchases through the platform.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, head of cards and ADC business of the bank, and Mohammad Sydul Islam, manager of Robishop products, digital commerce, VAS, new business and market operations of the e-commerce platform, Muhammad Mehedi Bin Islam, manager for partnership and sourcing, digital commerce, VAS, new business and market operations, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.