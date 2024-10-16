Prime Bank, Mart Promoters sign payroll deal

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Md Shakher Hossain, general manager of Mart Promoters, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Chattogram recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll solutions agreement with Mart Promoters, a property maintenance company in Chattogram.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Shakher Hossain, general manager of Mart Promoters, penned the deal at the latter's office in the port city, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, employees of Mart Promoters will enjoy a seamless payroll management solution that will streamline salary disbursements and offer exclusive banking services like digital banking solutions, financial services and reduced interest rates on loans and other facilities from the bank.

Riton Barua, head of corporate and institutional banking for Chattogram region at the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, Sarker Mehadhi Reza, regional head for Chattogram, and Shakhawat Hossain, head of Khulshi branch, were present.

Bibi Fatima, human resources and admin manager of Mart Promoters, and Jamal Uddin, manager of superstore Khulshi Mart, along with other senior officials from both the organisations, were also present.