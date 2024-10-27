Prime Bank inks payroll banking deal with Dutch-Bangla Pack

Abdul Mumit, managing director of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited, and Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing a payroll banking agreement at the latter’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with industrial packaging solutions provider Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited.

Abdul Mumit, managing director of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited, and Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC, penned the deal at the latter's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

As per the agreement, employees of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited can withdraw their salary in advance by using Prime Bank's AI-driven Platform "Prime Agrim".

This AI-driven platform is designed to facilitate partner employees' emergency financial needs seamlessly and efficiently.

Prime Agrim evaluates customers' credit eligibility in real time and processes loan disbursements digitally, eliminating the need for manual document submission, thereby saving valuable time and effort.

The platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and alternative credit assessment tools designed to provide a hassle-free digital experience.

Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of the bank, Md Asif Bin Idrish, senior executive vice-president and head of commercial banking division, and Abdullah Al Mamun, head of finance of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited, Maria Tripty, senior officer for sustainability and planning, alongside other senior officials from the partnering organisations were also present.