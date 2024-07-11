Premier Bank opens relocated Mohakhali Islamic banking branch

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of Premier Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Mohakhali Islamic banking branch at MS Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka today. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank opened a relocated Islamic banking branch at MS Centre in the capital's Mohakhali today to provide modern and the best-in-class services to customers.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director of the bank, Md Fayezur Rahman Talukder, deputy managing director and head of Uttara branch, Abdul Quaium Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of Dilkusha branch, Syed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and CFO, and SM Waliul Morshed, deputy managing director and head of Mohakhali branch, were present.

MA Razzak Khan, chairman of Minister Group, A Mannan Khan, chairman of Mango Teleservices, Mosharaf Hossain, chairman of Mosharaf Group, Mamun Mahmud, senior executive vice-president and chief human resources officer, Mohammad Ishrat Hossain Khan, executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking, were also present.