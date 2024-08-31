Premier Bank donates Tk1cr for flood victims

Officers and employees of Premier Bank recently donated a financial relief package worth Tk 1 crore to assist flood-affected people in various districts of the country.

The sum will be given to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund, according to a press release.

"In this critical moment for our country, Premier Bank, as a socially responsible corporate, believes in taking humanitarian action to create a positive impact in the lives of the flood-hit areas," it said.

This assistance to the flood victims reflects the bank's commitment to stand by the people in times of need.