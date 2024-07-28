ONE Bank declares 7% dividends

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of ONE Bank, poses for photographs with directors, shareholders and top officials of the bank during its 25th annual general meeting at the Lakeshore Grand hotel in the capital’s Gulshan recently. The meeting declared 7 percent dividends, including 3.5 percent cash dividend, for 2023. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank announced 7 percent dividends, including 3.5 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held at the Lakeshore Grand hotel in the capital's Gulshan recently, the bank said in a press release.

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, while Zahur Ullah, a director of the bank, joined the AGM virtually.

Sayeed H Chowdhury, a director and former chairman of the bank, Kazi Rukunuddin Ahmed, Shawket Jaman and Anannya Das Gupta, directors, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (retd) Aurangzeb Chowdhury, independent director, were present.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of the bank, and John Sarkar, deputy managing director and company secretary, along with shareholders and senior executives of the bank were also present.