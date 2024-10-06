ONE Bank appoints Shabbir Ahmed as AMD

ONE Bank PLC has appointed Shabbir Ahmed as its additional managing director (AMD), with effect from October 3 of this year.

Prior to his new role, Ahmed was serving Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC as a deputy managing director and chief investment officer concurrently, according to a press release.

Ahmed began his banking career with IFIC Bank as a probationary officer in 1989.

He previously worked for BASIC Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, American Express Bank, National Housing Finance & Investment Ltd and City Bank.

Earlier, he served ONE Bank as an additional deputy managing director and head of corporate asset marketing (north).

He has extensive practical experience in banking operations, especially foreign trade, risk management, investment and marketing activities, etc.

Ahmed obtained his honours and master's degrees in economics from the University of Dhaka.