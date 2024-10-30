Nurun Newaz elected as NCC Bank chairman

Md Nurun Newaz was elected as the chairman of NCC Bank PLC in a meeting of the board of directors of the bank on Monday.

As an eminent industrialist and entrepreneur of the country, Salim is the chairman of Electro Mart Ltd and Trade International Industries Ltd, the bank said in a press release.

He was the director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry and was also the senior-vice president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

He was the chairman of Central Insurance Company Ltd.

Salim is a life member of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a member of Dhaka Club Ltd, Gulshan Club Ltd and Purbachal Club Ltd, Dhaka.

He is the founder of many educational and religious institutions in Feni. Of those, he is a member of the Board of Trustees of Feni University.

He has been recognised as a commercially important person (CIP) by the government.