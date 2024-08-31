Nurul Amin becomes Global Islami Bank chairman

Mohammed Nurul Amin has been appointed as an independent director and chairman of Global Islami Bank following his selection by the Bangladesh Bank.

Amin currently serves as an adviser to iPay Systems Ltd, a digital payment service provider.

During a career spanning over 41 years, he has worked in banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) and experienced all aspects.

Amin embarked on his career in 1977 with state-owned Janata Bank.

He served as managing director and chief executive officer of Meghna Bank and NCC Bank for about 13 years.

He was also independent director and chairman of FAS Finance & Investment Ltd for three years.

Amin was the chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association and the Primary Dealers Bangladesh.

He completed his honour's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Dhaka.

Later, he obtained extensive training in the banking sector, receiving diploma certification from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.