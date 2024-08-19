NRBC Bank offers home loans to expatriates

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRBC Bank, and Azadul Haq, managing director of Framework Finance, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head officer in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank recently launched a special home loan product offering facilities to expatriates for the construction of a house or apartment in Bangladesh.

Under this offer, expatriates can take loans and pay loan instalments from abroad. These loan instalments can be paid in foreign currency.

The bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Framework Finance Ltd (FFL), an American company.

The company will act as a channel partner for non-resident Bangladeshi (NRBs), who are interested in investing in the real estate industry in Bangladesh.

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRBC Bank, and Azadul Haq, managing director of Framework Finance, penned the MoU to the end at the former's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of the bank, Kazi Md Safayet Kabir, senior executive vice-president and head of the retail banking division, and Ariful Haque, manager of Framework Finance, were also present.