NRB Bank opens 11 Islamic banking windows

Photo: NRB Bank PLC

NRB Bank PLC recently opened 11 Islamic banking windows.

The windows are situated at the bank's different branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla and Barishal, said a press release.

Tareq Reaz Khan, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the windows as chief guest.

Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury, Md Shaheen Howlader and Md Ali Akbar Faraji, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other officials of the bank were also present.